Hotfix #5 - VRAM/RAM leak, Crashes, Hitmarkers

Hello everyone!

Hotfix #5 is now available, and here's what it brings (current version - 11799):

Updated hit markers on hits (improved the basic hit marker and added scenarios for enemy kills, armor hits etc).

Fixed VRAM/RAM leak when modifying weapon modules or rotating weapons in the overview mode at the weapon table.

Fixed a bug where a quest requiring the player to kill a certain number of AI would break due to the absence of AI in the location.

In the "Speed" quest, using ice/water to complete the quest was not counted if it was done before receiving the quest - fixed.

Changed the appearance of the health regeneration indicator (it is now a regeneration charge option instead of hunger, which can still be replenished with food and water).

Fixed a crash with Rofleemo and building placement.

Fixed one of the crashes on the arena islands.

Rebalanced the tank bug's attacks and its impact on the player, improved visibility of the spike attack.

In some cases, it was impossible to pick up Rofleemo in the depot, even though the interact buttons were displayed - fixed.

In some cases, it was impossible to pick up Rofleemo in the depot, and the interact buttons were not displayed - fixed.

Upcoming hotfixes:

Fixing situations where items fall through the floor when a character dies or when dropping out of the AI.

The possibility of losing amber if the client leaves the session with it in the "Creature" quest.

Camera sinking into the ceiling in tunnels.

Desync of installed prophecies in coop mode or after re-entering the session.

Annihilator core clipping enemy corpses.

In some animation cutscenes, the character appears to be flying or their limbs sink into the cutscene objects.

Random loss of intractability after interacting with the Builder's Book/Hammer.

Displaying resource names in the technology tree and objects through which technology unlockable items/objects are created.

If a player-client picks up Rofleemo and leaves the session, Rofleemo is removed from the host's session.

…and more.

Thank you very much for playing VoidTrain and providing feedback. We would be grateful if you leave a review - it really helps us!