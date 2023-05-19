 Skip to content

One Hour One Life update for 19 May 2023

Weekly Update #121

Share · View all patches · Build 11275475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been going through all the reported issues this week.

Some highlights: Indoor bonus fades gradually instead of suddenly when doors are opened and closed. Leadership and property are no longer inherited across great distances (if the fittest heir is far away) if there are less-fit heirs close by. Partially-used strong skewers no longer make fewer balls of rubber dough. And the big one: if you put 21 fully-loaded banana backpacks in the delivery truck, it doesn't completely break the game anymore. And yeah, that one is kindof a funny story...

Changed files in this update

One Hour One Life Windows Client Depot 595692
  
