The American War update for 19 May 2023

May 19 Update 3

May 19 Update 3 · Build 11275461

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added two new areas to Mission 3
  • Added M1 Garand pickup to Campaign
  • Tweaked M1 Garand balance and material
  • Moved collectable pickup in Mission 3
  • Balanced Mission 3 to make the final battle easier

