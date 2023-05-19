- Added two new areas to Mission 3
- Added M1 Garand pickup to Campaign
- Tweaked M1 Garand balance and material
- Moved collectable pickup in Mission 3
- Balanced Mission 3 to make the final battle easier
The American War update for 19 May 2023
May 19 Update 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
