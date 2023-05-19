 Skip to content

The Tau Ceti Terminus update for 19 May 2023

All is Illuminated

Share · View all patches · Build 11275436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Brightness control added, minor updates and GJ-34 cutscene updated. Try the new brightness control if you have an LCD based headset, it brings out the colors and improves playability.

