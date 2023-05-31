 Skip to content

Mythgard update for 31 May 2023

Update Notes: Version 21.12

Share · View all patches · Build 11275417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Along with many backend improvements to the game, we fixed the following:

Game Play

  • Fixed an issue where the boneyard screen stayed visible after a player conceded

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 839911
MacOS Content Depot 839912
