Update Notes: Version 21.12

Along with many backend improvements to the game, we fixed the following:
Game Play
- Fixed an issue where the boneyard screen stayed visible after a player conceded
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Along with many backend improvements to the game, we fixed the following:
Game Play
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update