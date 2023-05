Share · View all patches · Build 11275398 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 22:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Added stats to clothes so they actually matter now

Nerfed light shields and buffed heavier shields by modifying their dodge speed and stamina penalties

Fixed bug where Crossbow Bolt would cause you to lose damage on weapons if unequipped

Fixed bug where you could use trading hub in an expedition