 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 19 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.31

Share · View all patches · Build 11275337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fishing now only has a chance to catch a fish (depending on skill level) rather than always being successful
  • Ore crushing is now performed by the stonemason rather than blacksmith
  • Corn and Hemp now grow a little faster
  • Exposed the colour codes for roofing view to modding
  • Fix for a crash when a liquid container no longer has a valid access zone

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link