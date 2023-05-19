Spriter 2 version 0.8.6 release

We're still focused on stability & usability for now, with cool features like motion paths (shown below) in the pipeline.
0.8.6
Change Log
Changes and Enhancements
- Strokes now attempt to subdivide based on the length of the stroke rather than an arbitrary triangle size
- Massive optimizations to many stroke rigging operations
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where changing zoom immediately after clicking a mesh could sometimes cause the mesh to resize
- Fixed a bug where newly created contour points would fail to have any effect until another action caused the rig to refresh
- Fixed a bug where sometimes newly created contour point verts would be affected by the wrong point's movement
- Fixed a bug where undos on the creation of new contour points would sometimes not work correctly
- Fixed a bug where adding a second child to a stroke would corrupt the hierarchy state resulting in unpredictable behaviour
- Fixed a bug where adding a child to a stroke after a mesh was already added would cause the original mesh to inverse resulting in the mesh being squished at the origin
- Fixed a bug where zooming immediately after selecting an object could still cause the object to get stretched under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where attempting to drag a mesh attached to a stroke, that other objects as children to the stroke would cause visual artifacts
Known issues
- Stroke keyframes still show value editor even though you can't edit the values by right-clicking a keyframe
- Non-mesh children of strokes don't update in real-time when using ik
Changed depots in spriter2alpha branch