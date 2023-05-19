 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spriter Pro update for 19 May 2023

Spriter 2 version 0.8.6 release

Share · View all patches · Build 11275261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


We're still focused on stability & usability for now, with cool features like motion paths (shown below) in the pipeline.

0.8.6

Change Log

Changes and Enhancements

  • Strokes now attempt to subdivide based on the length of the stroke rather than an arbitrary triangle size
  • Massive optimizations to many stroke rigging operations

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where changing zoom immediately after clicking a mesh could sometimes cause the mesh to resize
  • Fixed a bug where newly created contour points would fail to have any effect until another action caused the rig to refresh
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes newly created contour point verts would be affected by the wrong point's movement
  • Fixed a bug where undos on the creation of new contour points would sometimes not work correctly
  • Fixed a bug where adding a second child to a stroke would corrupt the hierarchy state resulting in unpredictable behaviour
  • Fixed a bug where adding a child to a stroke after a mesh was already added would cause the original mesh to inverse resulting in the mesh being squished at the origin
  • Fixed a bug where zooming immediately after selecting an object could still cause the object to get stretched under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug where attempting to drag a mesh attached to a stroke, that other objects as children to the stroke would cause visual artifacts

Known issues

  • Stroke keyframes still show value editor even though you can't edit the values by right-clicking a keyframe
  • Non-mesh children of strokes don't update in real-time when using ik

Changed depots in spriter2alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 11275261
Spriter Content Depot 332361
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link