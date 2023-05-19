 Skip to content

First Odium update for 19 May 2023

Patch 1.0.1.1 for May 19th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Removed the dumfounded status effect from blame attacks

-Added a few extra chests to the first area in the game

