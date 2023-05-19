ːns_blueː Added Race Track #15
ːns_blueː Added achievement for the Race Track #15
ːbr_cautionː I am trying to create a work around for the problem with the car pulling to the side when it hits another car/wall (it's a problem from the physics engine), if this still happens to you please let me know.
ːbr_starː Help us maintain and improve our games!
ːbr_cartː Andarilho Store
ːbr_cartː Barro Store
ːbr_cartː Flags
ːbr_cartː Donation tier #1
ːbr_cartː Donation tier #2
ːbr_cartː Donation tier #3
ːbr_cartː Donation tier #4
ːbr_cartː Donation tier #5
ːbr_cartː Donation tier #6
Changed files in this update