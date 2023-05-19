Hello,

I want to communicate about upcoming updates and set the expectations for the future of this game.

In total there will be three major updates with features including but not limited to.

Home sweet home

Purchasing a house

Upgrading existing house

Modifying a house (wall paint color, windows, doors and etc.)

Furniture for the house

Furniture bonuses (MAYBE - if it effects the balance too much, then it won't be implemented)

One more Champion

The Shop Owner

Purchasing a new store from the list of shops

Upgrading existing shop (wall paint color, windows, doors and etc.)

Cinematics of Airship taking off and landing

More Decorated Floating Islands

Dungeons for Champions, instead of claiming champions at the gate you would have to visit their Dungeon.

and (MAYBE) Elvish Lands

Features TBD