Hello,
I want to communicate about upcoming updates and set the expectations for the future of this game.
In total there will be three major updates with features including but not limited to.
Home sweet home
- Purchasing a house
- Upgrading existing house
- Modifying a house (wall paint color, windows, doors and etc.)
- Furniture for the house
- Furniture bonuses (MAYBE - if it effects the balance too much, then it won't be implemented)
- One more Champion
The Shop Owner
- Purchasing a new store from the list of shops
- Upgrading existing shop (wall paint color, windows, doors and etc.)
- Cinematics of Airship taking off and landing
- More Decorated Floating Islands
- Dungeons for Champions, instead of claiming champions at the gate you would have to visit their Dungeon.
and (MAYBE) Elvish Lands
Features TBD
Changed files in this update