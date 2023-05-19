 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 19 May 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.07.054

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following fixes have been made:

  • Fixed bug in the service compliance event, where a value greater than 100% was established as a goal.

  • Fixed the bug that trapped the player in the supply room.

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
