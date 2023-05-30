 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 30 May 2023

v1.2.74 change list

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Circular-run torpedoes can now hit enemies
• Added modding option to disable vibration on collision (Android/iOS only)
• Fixed visibility range only updating at the end of weather changes
• Fixed getting false notifications of being fired upon by enemies that are out of range
• Fixed relative bearing sometimes displaying incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
