• Circular-run torpedoes can now hit enemies
• Added modding option to disable vibration on collision (Android/iOS only)
• Fixed visibility range only updating at the end of weather changes
• Fixed getting false notifications of being fired upon by enemies that are out of range
• Fixed relative bearing sometimes displaying incorrectly
Crash Dive 2 update for 30 May 2023
v1.2.74 change list
