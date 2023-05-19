 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MatchR update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11274835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heeeyyyy, more bug fixes, who'd have thought ːsteamhappyː

  • Music SHOULD now always work (long story short, do not put special symbols in your files names, people!)
  • Skills that created orbs like "Depression", "Loud Music" and "Approaching deadline" could sometimes mess the order of the turns and the enemy would play your turn, this should now work as intended,
  • The win streak function in the "Advanced tasks" screen did not count the win streak correctly, this has been fixed,
  • Skills that created orbs sometimes did not deal damage if it matched orbs of your specialty, this should now be fixed.

Thanks for your patience and for your bug reports, I hope we're seeing the end of the tunnel ːsteammockingː

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016281 Depot 2016281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016282 Depot 2016282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016283 Depot 2016283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link