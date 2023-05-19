Hotfix 1.0.6

Heeeyyyy, more bug fixes, who'd have thought ːsteamhappyː
- Music SHOULD now always work (long story short, do not put special symbols in your files names, people!)
- Skills that created orbs like "Depression", "Loud Music" and "Approaching deadline" could sometimes mess the order of the turns and the enemy would play your turn, this should now work as intended,
- The win streak function in the "Advanced tasks" screen did not count the win streak correctly, this has been fixed,
- Skills that created orbs sometimes did not deal damage if it matched orbs of your specialty, this should now be fixed.
Thanks for your patience and for your bug reports, I hope we're seeing the end of the tunnel ːsteammockingː
Changed files in this update