Legacy update for 19 May 2023

Woodcutter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11274829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The citizens have ben updated with a new profession: the Woodcutter. This option created a whole new set of issues in the code and it took what seemed like forever to sort them out. Now you can assign the woodcutter task to your citizens provide them with an axe and a woodshed and they will get to work clearing the forest for you. The citizen rest state has been improved on with more to come.

