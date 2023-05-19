Patch Notes 1.73

Navigation Options

You can currently click on an icon to jump to its production, but often you'll want to navigate to the market or trading records for an item instead. So now, you can right-click on an item icon to bring up a menu of relevant navigation destinations:



Currency Production Tooltip

Clicking on an inventory item shows you which recipes are producing or consuming the items. Currencies (the items shown on the top of the screen) now show this as well, with production grouped by market type:



New Add/Remove quick access buttons

You can now added or remove Trading Posts and Schools directly from their respective panels:



New options for Build or Assign multiples

Currently you can hold down the Ctrl key to assign production capacity in groups of 10. Now, you can also hold down Shift to assign in groups of 5, and holding down both will assign in groups of 50 (up to the maximum capacity available).

In addition, this option is now available when adding or removing buildings. The active multiple is shown on the buttons. The buildings will display the total cost for all the queued buildings. They can be removed or cancelled in bulk as well.

Misc Changes

Added new background images that change with each biome

Fixed bug: very large numbers would sometimes have inaccurate counting

Improved performance

Reworded idle progress gain notification again

Added Russian localization and Cyrillic characters

Made highlight rectangle less blurry

Thanks everyone for the feedback & suggestions. As always if you're enjoying the game, a review on the Steam page is appreciated : )

Cheers,

Erik