V14.07 Mini update!

Hi everyone!

Just a few more fixes and changes. We also added a new ladder mechanic and build part. Please note that these new build parts will be missing translations and will be added in the very near future.

FIXED - Could not repair a damaged mineral extractor.

FIXED - A scenario where moving or building placeables would put them into a bad state causing these objects to either not build/move or possibly even disappear.

ADDED - A few blowing leave particle effects near the player.

ADDED - Wooden Ladder: A climbable ladder designed to be placed on walls and some railings.

10 x Sticks

10 x Nails



