Share · View all patches · Build 11274657 · Last edited 20 May 2023 – 12:06:04 UTC by Wendy

ADD: Unit definition for Panzer KV-1A 753

ADD: Hero of the Soviet Union decoration

ADD: Campaign weeks can include a "day_end_text" dictionary with end-of-day reports for specific combat days

CNG: Drive Into Terrain command can now be used to attempt to unbog a vehicle, and won't be disabled if the vehicle is bogged

FIX: All Panzer IV models now correctly have a commander's cupola