Share · View all patches · Build 11274655 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy

New features

-Achievement for clearing all enemies in TimeAttack mode has been added.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug that the behavior of dog zombies was not as expected.

-Fixed a bug in the version description.

-Fixed physics behavior when destroying barriers.

-Fixed typos and misuses.

Adjustments

-Increased the damage done by flames to barriers.