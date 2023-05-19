 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zompiercer update for 19 May 2023

Update 14.4 alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 11274546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES LOG

Improvements
  • Now the increased bow damage of zombies on the sly will be inflicted without the need to crouch.
  • The plastic fish crate at the marinas can now be searched.
  • Fixed one of the possibilities to get on the train from the station during the siren.
  • Improved French localization.
Corrected mistakes
  • Fixed a bug where equipment durability went into minus.
  • Fixed several houses in the city, through the walls of which zombies and a robot dog pass.


Changed files in this update

Zompiercer Content Depot 1262461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link