Update 14.4 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Now the increased bow damage of zombies on the sly will be inflicted without the need to crouch.
- The plastic fish crate at the marinas can now be searched.
- Fixed one of the possibilities to get on the train from the station during the siren.
- Improved French localization.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed a bug where equipment durability went into minus.
- Fixed several houses in the city, through the walls of which zombies and a robot dog pass.
Changed files in this update