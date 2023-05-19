New Victory Screens + bug fixes

Added new victory screens for the 4 ways the game can end: Pardners escaping on train, Worms winning, Pardner escaping via balloon, and the train leaving with no one on it. Hopefully this makes the end of each match feel a little more exciting. (note: music and sfx will be added soon for these!)

Gameplay Changes:

Worms can now see other worms while underground.

The "all living players on train" timer will stop if a Pardner is in a Worm mouth.

Touching the ground while under the effects of a Worm scream will no longer reset your visibility timer (i.e. you'll be visible for the entire duration of the scream effect)

Bug Fixes:

Dynamite in a Worm's mouth will no longer detonate multiple times.

Fastest escape from worm mouth now calculates correctly.

Fixed an issue where a pardner disconnecting while on the train would still count as a pardner on the train.

Fixed issues with multi-worm games. Most notably, fixed an issue where worms were getting confused at what range they should be seeing pings at.

Fixed the Hot Air Balloon spawning in the tutorial. (It wasn't supposed to be doing that. Come on, Ed!)

Fixed issues with the propeller beanie hat cosmetic not swapping ghost materials correctly.

Note:

I'm aware of a bug where occasionally you won't see certain player's Pardners in the lobby screen. This also means they won't appear in the new end game victory screens. It's been a particularly finicky bug to fix, but I'm hoping to get it sorted in an upcoming patch.

Thanks for playing! And as always, feel free to leave any feedback commented on these patch notes or in the Discord.

Keep on 'Wormin, y'all.