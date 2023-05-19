 Skip to content

Ethyrial, Echoes of Yore update for 19 May 2023

Patch 1.6

Patch 1.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't forget to update your client on Steam before logging in.

Fixed:
  • Toxic Cleanse now removes all debuffs correctly.
  • Cleansing Wisteria Potion is now using Wisteria paste instead of just the petals as an ingredient.
  • Crafting replacements now work to repair with.
  • Carrying capacity and bagspace should now be shown correctly.
  • Some UI fixes and adjustements.
  • Ground tiles have had their texture tiling adjusted to take into account for people playing with grass off.
  • Players can't heal people outside their own party, more on this to come.
Added:
  • All safe spawnpoints are now proper SafeZones for each settlement.
  • Added more Fiber processing stations to Edrivine.
  • Added more Fiber processing stations to Silverlake.
  • Added more Fiber processing stations to Coinfield and a personal bank.
  • Added a forge to the mine near Dawnrock
  • Daymore now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • Guilded Wall now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • Thistlebrook now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • Dawnrock now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • Enchanted Studded Leather Set can now be crafted.
  • Ironsheen now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • Players can now use skinning knife through the body info bar.
  • Experience should now display as a tooltip on the experience bar.
  • Made it so players can't click on hidden unit frames.
Balancing:
  • Guardsmans Bow dmg reduced to its proper tier.
  • Apples now stack to 1000.
Vocations:
  • Shield Charge stun now lasts 2 seconds as the tool-tip says.
  • Imbue Body: Streaming Winds fixed.
  • Furious Cleave now only grants Fury if it hits a target.
  • Brawler's Feint now increases movement speed and reduces damage taken.
  • Powerful Cross now correctly resets the CD of -Brawler's Rush at 9 combo points.
  • Rapid Fire for Hunters changed from 3s to 12s. Attack speed reduced from 80% to 45%.
  • Cultists now gain Demonism experience for all their spells.
  • Spellblade's Imbue Weapon damage increased
  • Spellblades now gain arcane magic experience with all imbued weapon-hits.
  • Druid: Bolt of Narun damage has been greatly increased.
  • Druid: Barbed Undergrowth damage has been greatly increased.
  • Priest: Light's Breath damage and healing has been greatly increased.
  • Priest: Radian Shield absorption and damage have been greatly increased.
  • Cultist: Blood Boil damage and healing greatly increased.
  • Cultist: Leeching Bolt damage greatly increased.
  • Cultist: Pact of Malady damage greatly increased.
  • Enchanter: Gust of Alacrity damage greatly increased.
  • Enchanter: Stormbolt damage greatly increased.
  • Enchanter: Stormshield damage greatly increased.
  • Shadowcaster: Infused Shadow now requires 8 stacks to enter Shadowform (Down from 15).
  • Shadowblade: Infused Shadow now requires 20 stacks to enter Shadowform (Down from 40).
  • Shadowform now lasts 10 seconds (Down from 15)
  • Cultist: Pact of Malady now correctly unleashes a healing pulse.
  • Pact of Vitality can now target friendly players as intended

-Team GellyBerry

