Fixed:
- Toxic Cleanse now removes all debuffs correctly.
- Cleansing Wisteria Potion is now using Wisteria paste instead of just the petals as an ingredient.
- Crafting replacements now work to repair with.
- Carrying capacity and bagspace should now be shown correctly.
- Some UI fixes and adjustements.
- Ground tiles have had their texture tiling adjusted to take into account for people playing with grass off.
- Players can't heal people outside their own party, more on this to come.
Added:
- All safe spawnpoints are now proper SafeZones for each settlement.
- Added more Fiber processing stations to Edrivine.
- Added more Fiber processing stations to Silverlake.
- Added more Fiber processing stations to Coinfield and a personal bank.
- Added a forge to the mine near Dawnrock
- Daymore now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- Guilded Wall now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- Thistlebrook now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- Dawnrock now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- Enchanted Studded Leather Set can now be crafted.
- Ironsheen now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- Players can now use skinning knife through the body info bar.
- Experience should now display as a tooltip on the experience bar.
- Made it so players can't click on hidden unit frames.
Balancing:
- Guardsmans Bow dmg reduced to its proper tier.
- Apples now stack to 1000.
Vocations:
- Shield Charge stun now lasts 2 seconds as the tool-tip says.
- Imbue Body: Streaming Winds fixed.
- Furious Cleave now only grants Fury if it hits a target.
- Brawler's Feint now increases movement speed and reduces damage taken.
- Powerful Cross now correctly resets the CD of -Brawler's Rush at 9 combo points.
- Rapid Fire for Hunters changed from 3s to 12s. Attack speed reduced from 80% to 45%.
- Cultists now gain Demonism experience for all their spells.
- Spellblade's Imbue Weapon damage increased
- Spellblades now gain arcane magic experience with all imbued weapon-hits.
- Druid: Bolt of Narun damage has been greatly increased.
- Druid: Barbed Undergrowth damage has been greatly increased.
- Priest: Light's Breath damage and healing has been greatly increased.
- Priest: Radian Shield absorption and damage have been greatly increased.
- Cultist: Blood Boil damage and healing greatly increased.
- Cultist: Leeching Bolt damage greatly increased.
- Cultist: Pact of Malady damage greatly increased.
- Enchanter: Gust of Alacrity damage greatly increased.
- Enchanter: Stormbolt damage greatly increased.
- Enchanter: Stormshield damage greatly increased.
- Shadowcaster: Infused Shadow now requires 8 stacks to enter Shadowform (Down from 15).
- Shadowblade: Infused Shadow now requires 20 stacks to enter Shadowform (Down from 40).
- Shadowform now lasts 10 seconds (Down from 15)
- Cultist: Pact of Malady now correctly unleashes a healing pulse.
- Pact of Vitality can now target friendly players as intended
