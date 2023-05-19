Hotfix 0.25a - released!

Hello adventurers!
Some small changes - mainly bugfixes ^-^
We are currently working on game localization, some languages should be supported in the upcoming weeks!
Changelog:
UX:
Small tutorial improvements.
Updated some perks descriptions to make them easier to understand.
Bugfixes:
- Using Polymorph on Sealing Expert and killing the polymorphed unit now correctly unseals the sealed handslot.
- Card rarities should display correctly from cards bought/dropped.
- Fixed Boxer unlock.
- Karma points should no longer be lost upon crash. All cleared dungeons should count correctly towards summed up karma.
- Time Bender no longer can reveal enemies after death.
- Sealing Expert ability no longer triggers multiple times when re-revealed.
- Returning to game saves sealed hand slots properly.
- Armor regeneration for monsters should display always (when different than 0).
- Tile-based unit effects update correctly after they are pushed.
- Troll is no longer unlocked when having 1/1 hp at the start of the game.
- Mimic no longer can be detected by trying to use a card on a chest.
- Cards in Grimoire have their tier-based frames now.
- Peace Cake now seals new handslots too.
