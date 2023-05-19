Hotfix 0.25a - released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11274390 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 20:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers!

Some small changes - mainly bugfixes ^-^

We are currently working on game localization, some languages should be supported in the upcoming weeks!

Changelog:

UX:

Small tutorial improvements.

Updated some perks descriptions to make them easier to understand.

Bugfixes: