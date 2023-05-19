 Skip to content

Innkeeper's Basement update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix 0.25a - released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11274390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

Some small changes - mainly bugfixes ^-^

We are currently working on game localization, some languages should be supported in the upcoming weeks!

Changelog:

UX:

Small tutorial improvements.
Updated some perks descriptions to make them easier to understand.

Bugfixes:
  1. Using Polymorph on Sealing Expert and killing the polymorphed unit now correctly unseals the sealed handslot.
  2. Card rarities should display correctly from cards bought/dropped.
  3. Fixed Boxer unlock.
  4. Karma points should no longer be lost upon crash. All cleared dungeons should count correctly towards summed up karma.
  5. Time Bender no longer can reveal enemies after death.
  6. Sealing Expert ability no longer triggers multiple times when re-revealed.
  7. Returning to game saves sealed hand slots properly.
  8. Armor regeneration for monsters should display always (when different than 0).
  9. Tile-based unit effects update correctly after they are pushed.
  10. Troll is no longer unlocked when having 1/1 hp at the start of the game.
  11. Mimic no longer can be detected by trying to use a card on a chest.
  12. Cards in Grimoire have their tier-based frames now.
  13. Peace Cake now seals new handslots too.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2326211 Depot 2326211
