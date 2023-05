Rune It Out Is Out of Early Access!!!

Long time no see guys. I don't know what you've been up to in the last 3 months but we at ill-fated studios were swarmed with work connected to realising the new Arena Game Mode and at the same time exiting the Early Access of Rune It Out.

So forth now we can present you with our game's main Game Mode, which will be professing mechanics of far greater heights than any game ever made in our studio. If you are interested in what kind of new feature.