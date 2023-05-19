 Skip to content

Elypse update for 19 May 2023

Hotfix Elypse 1.7.1

Build 11274351

Hotfix:
-Material Shader (destructible spikes)

Sorry for this bug. It was a bad manipulation within the patch.
It has been fixed in this update.

Cheers,

  • Hot Chili Games

