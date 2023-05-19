Hotfix Elypse 1.7.1

Hotfix:
-Material Shader (destructible spikes)
Sorry for this bug. It was a bad manipulation within the patch.
It has been fixed in this update.
Cheers,
- Hot Chili Games
Changed files in this update