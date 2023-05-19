Special Partnership Announcement!

Hey Townies!

This news is for our incredible community who have been supporting us on this journey and will now witness our unwavering support for them as well.

We understand and value the immense contributions that all of you make to the gaming community. Without your creativity, passion, and dedication, our the Town of Salem universe wouldn't be the same. We hope to show our appreciation and support to those of you who have stood by us throughout this incredible journey.

Thank you!

And that's why we are going above and beyond to establish long-term partnerships with our community through something new. The Support-a-Creator program. Through the implementation of the Support-a-Creator program, we hope that the streamers and YouTubers that have supported us for so long will see that we are there to support them as well.

As we gear up for the early access release of Town of Salem 2, we are overjoyed to announce our partnership with Nexus. You may already be familiar with Nexus and their outstanding reputation for empowering content creators in popular live service games such as Path of Exile, SMITE, and Bloons TD 6. And now, Town of Salem 2!

Now, listen up, content creators! We can hardly contain our excitement, and we hope you feel the same. You can register for the program right away at https://www.nexus.gg/town-of-salem-2. Once you've signed up, you will receive your very own Creator Code. What's more, you'll even have the opportunity to set up your very own Nexus Store, where you can sell Town of Salem 2 itself.

As we eagerly anticipate the Early Access release of Town of Salem 2 on Steam, commencing May 26th, 2023, we are thrilled to inform you that the Nexus-powered Support-a-Creator program will be in full swing right from the start. So, as you immerse yourself in the game, you'll have the extraordinary chance to support your favorite creators and witness their flourishing journey alongside your own.

To learn more about the magical world of Town of Salem 2, please visit the game's Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2140510/Town_of_Salem_2/. Explore all the details, and while you're there, feel free to add the game to your wishlist.

From the bottom of our hearts, we extend our deepest gratitude to our remarkable community. Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success, and we cannot thank you enough. Let us embark on this new chapter together and continue creating unforgettable experiences!

If you have any questions, reach out!