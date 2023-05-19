- Fix bug where offline rewards could be granted to you after prestige or after loading a different save slot (oops).
- Fix miner prestige that had text too long for the button.
- Fix bug where android's log tab always showed UTC time instead of local.
- Minor performance improvements.
Idle Armada update for 19 May 2023
0.16.0.4 - Fix Offline Rewards Carryover Bug, Other Tweaks!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
- Loading history…
Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update