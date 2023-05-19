 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Armada update for 19 May 2023

0.16.0.4 - Fix Offline Rewards Carryover Bug, Other Tweaks!

Share · View all patches · Build 11274103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug where offline rewards could be granted to you after prestige or after loading a different save slot (oops).
  • Fix miner prestige that had text too long for the button.
  • Fix bug where android's log tab always showed UTC time instead of local.
  • Minor performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
  • Loading history…
Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link