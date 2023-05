Share · View all patches · Build 11274099 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

A new perk for unlocking guns 1 level earlier. I suspect this will be popular.

Grenade launchers get a damage buff. 2 Shots will kill most bigger enemies, and it will be easier to kill little guys.

Revolver got slightly more ammo capacity and a slightly new look.

The chance of there being at least 1 gun in every shop is much higher now. Shops without guns are still possible, but will happen much less frequently now.