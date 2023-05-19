 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 19 May 2023

[19.5.23] New Hotfix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11274071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Changed
  • Combat tutorial hint text for running to be more precise about the input order.
Fixed
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Pyre’s fireballs attack to leave a burning area upon collision with the ground.
  • Fixed a typo in Dragons of Despair quest.
  • Fixed Everyday Tools quest last task hint.
  • Fixed _Unkindness of Ravens _quest markers.
  • Fixed Westguard polearm subtype.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented opening the Alchemy table if the Magic Armor Potion formula was acquired.
  • Fixed Exile Raid Plans quest item being lootable multiple times.
  • Fixed _Dragonborn _quest not completing if completed during night time.
  • Fixed Dragonborn reward not being interactable until the scene is reloaded.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:

Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

Changed files in this update

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link