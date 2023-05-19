New Build!

New Cutscene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. In this week's update, tensions rise as Jenna and Darick have a heartfelt conversation by the campfire. Jenna reveals a mysterious map that will lead her to the gates, while Brianna expresses her concerns about her friend’s dangerous quest. Emotions run high as they share a bittersweet moment before Jenna decides to continue her journey alone, leaving Brianna and Darick in silent contemplation.

Critical hit

We also added critical hits to all weapons in the game. When a weapon does a critical hit, it will be indicated with a unique sound effect and the attack’s damage will be doubled.

