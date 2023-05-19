 Skip to content

Bear No Grudge update for 19 May 2023

Update V1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few small bug fixes and tweaks. More to come.
Oh and in the sidescroller level you can now jump on bad guys heads

