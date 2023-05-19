1.1.0 - New Game Mode: Sliding Puzzles

I'm happy to announce version 1.1 of Jigsaw Puzzle World, which introduces a brand new game mode.

On the main menu, you'll notice a new button which allows you to play each puzzle as a sliding puzzle.

In sliding puzzle mode, you click each piece to move it inside the game area.

However, you can only move one piece at a time. It's quite a challenge!

This is a new game mode and I'm still improving it.

Please tell me any problems you have, or any suggestions on how to make it better.

Enjoy!