 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jigsaw Puzzle World update for 19 May 2023

1.1.0 - New Game Mode: Sliding Puzzles

Share · View all patches · Build 11273861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm happy to announce version 1.1 of Jigsaw Puzzle World, which introduces a brand new game mode.

On the main menu, you'll notice a new button which allows you to play each puzzle as a sliding puzzle.
In sliding puzzle mode, you click each piece to move it inside the game area.
However, you can only move one piece at a time. It's quite a challenge!

This is a new game mode and I'm still improving it.
Please tell me any problems you have, or any suggestions on how to make it better.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367471 Depot 2367471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link