1.2.29 Patchnotes

Hey Piracyfam!

This week, the game needed some balance improvements.

Will need to go with the flow for the time being and do what feels suitable for the general health of the game.

Islands with difficulty Levels 1 and 2 will now Spawn only 1 Debtor.

Starting Island no longer has a Docking Fee.

The monster appearance chance on islands below difficulty 3 is now 0% and 5% with the monster modifier.

Pirate Camp was difficulty readjusted.

Translation Label PAY FEE, LOADING, TAVERN, and a few others are now Pointing To the Localization System.

Shop Signs are now Pointing to the Translation File.

Fixed a Bug where the Level Bar would Overflow.

Your Captain no longer idle talks. (BLIMEY,BLIMEY,BLIMEY,BLIMEY,BLIMEY,BLIMEY,BLIMEY,BLIMEY,)

Female Pirate Captain can now adopt baby pirates at a 50% discount.

Some more localization system work is still needed, but the biggest thing that I want to do right now is actually outside of the game and update the storefront page and screenshots and put a proper trailer; the current one is just horrible.

Thanks, guys; see you next week!