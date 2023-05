Version 1.0424

🎯 [Arena] You can now use your summons (including those summoned through procs), on-board turrets and Sentinel ships in the Arena game mode.

🎯 [Bug fix] Frigate-class ships can no longer be resized to Fighter-class through the Pocket Battleship mod.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in the Arena and Fleet Commander game modes that caused entities with big colliders (such as most auras) to be updated multiple times each frame.