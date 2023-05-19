-
Updated Player bullet to have a bigger hit register
Updated Enemy to have a bigger hit register
Fixed Volume controls. They will now save once player has set them
Update Game Manager to be compatible with the upcoming update
Made Cannon bullet bigger
Fixed bug in Enemy bullet script
What's next?
We will be adding more variety of enemies, and will soon be adding more bosses.
We also plan to add what we call the "Perks Card", there will be 3 cards the player can draw from. There would be a buff and 2 debuffs. This should hopefully add some more content to the game the player can enjoy.
Nova's Cube! update for 19 May 2023
Bullet Hit Register Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
