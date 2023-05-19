 Skip to content

Nova's Cube! update for 19 May 2023

Bullet Hit Register Update

19 May 2023

  • Updated Player bullet to have a bigger hit register

  • Updated Enemy to have a bigger hit register

  • Fixed Volume controls. They will now save once player has set them

  • Update Game Manager to be compatible with the upcoming update

  • Made Cannon bullet bigger

  • Fixed bug in Enemy bullet script

  • What's next?
    We will be adding more variety of enemies, and will soon be adding more bosses.
    We also plan to add what we call the "Perks Card", there will be 3 cards the player can draw from. There would be a buff and 2 debuffs. This should hopefully add some more content to the game the player can enjoy.

