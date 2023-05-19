 Skip to content

Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 19 May 2023

German Version + Update Notes for May 20th (build 11273734)

  • German Version. German translation by Bondaro
  • Fix a crash issue where analyzing a finished game crashes the program.
  • Add "楚河漢界" wording on the board.

