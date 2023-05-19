1.00.50439 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix



Fixes

🔸Fixed an issue where Contempt could remain on a Hero if Haymaker missed/was Guarded in Confession 5 boss fight

🔸Fixed an issue where Death's Soul Reaver might not consume Combo if intercepted by Guard

🔸Fixed an issue where Death's Combo effect on Soul Reaver was not applying properly

🔸Fixed shader lighting on Occultist

🔸Fixed bug where Runaway Origin poker mesh was doubled up.

🔸Updated Localization and added missing strings