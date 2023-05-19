 Skip to content

Darkest Dungeon® II update for 19 May 2023

1.00.50439 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11273693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
🔸Fixed an issue where Contempt could remain on a Hero if Haymaker missed/was Guarded in Confession 5 boss fight
🔸Fixed an issue where Death's Soul Reaver might not consume Combo if intercepted by Guard
🔸Fixed an issue where Death's Combo effect on Soul Reaver was not applying properly
🔸Fixed shader lighting on Occultist
🔸Fixed bug where Runaway Origin poker mesh was doubled up.
🔸Updated Localization and added missing strings

