1.00.50439 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix
Fixes
🔸Fixed an issue where Contempt could remain on a Hero if Haymaker missed/was Guarded in Confession 5 boss fight
🔸Fixed an issue where Death's Soul Reaver might not consume Combo if intercepted by Guard
🔸Fixed an issue where Death's Combo effect on Soul Reaver was not applying properly
🔸Fixed shader lighting on Occultist
🔸Fixed bug where Runaway Origin poker mesh was doubled up.
🔸Updated Localization and added missing strings
