Farthest Frontier v0.8.3 is now live

Version v0.8.3 is now available.

This update has many highly requested features that should make your endgame towns more enjoyable as well as some critical bug fixes to some rare, but frustrating issues:

Town Center placement now has an overview of all resources in the general area.

Work Camps can now be upgraded to tier 2. In addition to harvesting logs and stone, tier 2 Work Camps can also replant trees for sustainable forestry.

Deep Mines and Quarries are now available in tier 4. These buildings can gather their respective resource indefinitely once placed. Note that this feature requires starting a new map as the resources need to be regenerated.

The Professions Window now features an "Auto-Refill" checkbox underneath the Laborer count. When this feature is turned on, available laborers will automatically refill other professions whenever there are vacancies (ex. villager deaths). This feature is toggled on by default.

We hope you enjoy the latest improvements to Farthest Frontier. Stay tuned as we will be announcing a livestream in the coming weeks that will give you a deeper look at the major features coming in v0.9.0 and beyond as we work towards the full release of the game!

For the full list of changes, stop by the forum.