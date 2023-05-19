[Hotfix] Silica V0.7.10 Patch Notes

Dear Silica community,

A new hotfix update focusing on the Harvester issues, and other quality of life and performance fixes, has just dropped! Thank you to all the members of the community for their continued support and feedback. More updates and fixes should be coming in the near future, but for now, here's a list of all fixes and changes:

Fixed: When Strategy mode ended and restarted, clients could not select a team and had to rejoin the game

Fixed: Units were deselected when clicking on the minimap

Fixed: The player unit icon remained when the player got in a vehicle

Fixed: Submerged Crabs are now considered concealed and cannot be targeted

Fixed: Harvester did not stop when the ramp was opening

Fixed: The player list did not correctly indicate Commander in Multiplayer

Fixed: Removed empty text input field in Strategy game mode settings

Fixed: When the chat window is active and in Commander mode, the camera does not turn on Q/E

Fixed: ScoreBoard only enables cursor on mouse down

Fixed: If the HUD was hidden and cheats disabled, HUD is shown again

Fixed: AI-controlled vehicles do not get destroyed when driving near/on a construction site

Fixed: Pressing the mouse to get the cursor in the Scoreboard fired for infantry and vehicles

Fixed: Chat could spam the console when unsupported characters were used

Fixed: Chat history is no longer cleared on team change

Fixed: Minimap did not use the correct fog texture when changing teams, leaving it white

Fixed: Not being able to cancel production of a unit on clients

Fixed: The player view cone on the map was not updated if not in a unit

Changed: Crabs can no longer submerge on structure premises

Changed: The main menu fade color from white to dark grey

Added: Scoreboard can be opened at any time

Added: The scoreboard displays the number of players

Added: Server list updated on filter changes

Added: Support for kicking players

Added: Light machineguns to the top of the Harvester

Added: Harvester ramp now opened with Use

Added: Coloring of chat text by the team

Added: Team-only text chat in italics

Added: Chat highlights Commander messages

Added: 3min Teleportation cooldown time after teleport (for the local player)

Added: Crabs can be instructed to submerge by assigning a stealth move order (for now)

Removed: Outer trusses on Refinery

See you on Baltarus. 🪐