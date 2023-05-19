Super Gosu Cars: Now with 142% more achievements!

New Achievements

Additional achievements of different flavours have been added to the game.

Cup Specific Achievements

Each cup in the game now have four cup specific achievement associated with them:

Perfect - Win the cup while finishing first in every race in the cup's Grand Prix in the Three Star Division or higher.

Note: If you have already completed all of a cup's feat achievements prior to this patch you will have to perform any one of the achievements once more to unlock the Performer achievement.

Below is an example of the cup specific achievements for Piston Cup.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Piston Cup Perfect

Finish first in all races in a Piston Cup Grand Prix in the Three Star Division or higher.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Piston Cup Performer

Unlock the feat achievement for each track in the Piston Cup.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Piston Cup Master

Fulfill the requirements for unlocking the feat achievements for each track in the Piston Cup all in the same Grand Prix.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Piston Cup ????????

???[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The fourth cup specific achievement will be revealed in a later update. Stay tuned and keep a keen eye on your surroundings! 🗺️🔎👀

General Achievements

Non-cup specific achievements have also been added to the game. These can be achieved on any track in any game mode unless otherwise stated.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Drift Maniac!

Perform a continuous, successful drift for more than half a lap on any track.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Lapped!

Lap a computer controlled player in a Grand Prix race and finish the race without them overtaking you again.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Look Ma' No Nitro!

Win a Grand Prix cup without using nitro a single time.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Perfect Timing!

Get a perfectly timed start boost in every race in a Grand Prix cup.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]The Comeback Car!

Win a Grand Prix race after starting the final lap in last place.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Item Distribution

In addition to being awarded based on the player's distance to the race leader some items are now also further restricted by the player's current position in the race.

As an example the Blast Shocker could previously be awarded to any player at any time as long as they were far enough behind the leader. In a race where the leader put on an outstanding performance being way ahead of everyone else this could result in a bit to much Blast Shocking for most peoples' tastes.

To alleviated this the Blast Shocker can now only be awarded to players in 7:th or 8:th place*, assuming they are also far enough behind the leader for it to happen.

Patch notes 2023-05-19

General

Getting a perfectly timed start boost is now indicated by your chosen driver being very happy with you.

Achievements

17 new Steam Achievements have been added to the game: Piston Cup Perfect Piston Cup Performer Piston Cup Master Piston Cup ???????? Flywheel Cup Perfect Flywheel Cup Performer Flywheel Cup Master Flywheel Cup ???????? Crankshaft Cup Perfect Crankshaft Cup Performer Crankshaft Cup Master Crankshaft Cup ???????? Drift Maniac! Lapped! Look Ma' No Nitro! Perfect Timing! The Comeback Car

For You the Bells Toll: Adjusted the positions of the bells to be a bit more accessible.

Don't Kick It: Fixed an issue which would sometimes make the achievement unachievable.

Signing Off: Adjusted the positions of some signs to be a bit more accessible.

Signing Off: Fixed an issue which would sometimes make the achievement unachievable.

I Ain't Going in There: Requirement changed from "Don't use the Barrel Cannon, the Broken Pier boost ramp or any regular boost ramp" to "Don't use the Barrel Cannon".

Snow Roller: Now requires 25 piles of snow to be run over. Down from 30.

Fixed a bug where some feat achievements could be unlocked without finishing top 3 despite so required.

Items

Box-o-copter: Now obtainable in 6:th to 8:th position only.*

Big T.O.M: Now obtainable in 6:th to 8:th position only.*

Blast Shocker: Now obtainable in 7:th and 8:th position only.*

Tracks

Petal Ponds: Moved the bells so to be ever so slightly easier to hit.

Volcano Vale: Moved some signposts so to be ever so slightly easier to hit.

Technical tidbits

Updated Unity version.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development meaning bugs and other oddities may be present and everything about the game is subject to change. If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like!) please let me know.

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodebornGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn

Enjoy the update and the new content!

Love,

The Developer