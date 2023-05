Share · View all patches · Build 11273490 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Updated patch for StarCore Legacy now up.

Hotfix Patch Notes:

Fixed the game save file deletion bug that would occur when trying to save after loading up the game.

Fixed a draw alpha error when skipping the opening text scroll.

*Fixed debug keys issue when playing with a keyboard.