Nautikin Adventures Version 0.7.425 Update

Summary
This update contains 16 new parts for aircrafts as well as various related improvements to the aero physics. It also includes a new feature called Material Groups which lets you put multiple materials on a single part for things like flaps and other small details. It ended up being packed with more jet stuff than planned so it is getting it's own update! I am working on a build with keybindings next, then back to Sprint 2 work.
Highlights
Changes
- Added PilotTube part
- Added JetTip part
- Added JetBody part
- Added JetFuselage part
- Added JetTail part
- Added JetEngine part
- Added JetIntake part
- Added JetWing part
- Added JetWingRear part
- Added JetRudder part
- Added JetVentralFin part
- Added JetWingMount part
- Added JetWingMountSide part
- Added JetFuelTank part
- Added JetLandingGearFront part
- Added JetLandingGearRear part
- Added dynamic audio for jet turbines
- Added landing gear controls to UI
- Added dynamic drag for extending / retracting landing gear
- Added landing gear controls
- Added sfx for retractable landing gear
- Added G-force indicator for aircrafts (strictly informational)
- Added unlockables for new parts to campaign
- Added parameters to encapsulated seats to disable clothing physics from wind
- Added support for multiple materials per part (material groups) for certain parts
- Added undo stack support for material groups
- Added material groups to StandardPlaneWing
- Added material groups to StandardPlaneWingRear
- Added material groups to StandardPlaneTailFin
- Added material groups to StandardHelicopterMainRotor
- Added material groups to StandardHelicopterRearRotor
- Added material groups to StandardHelicopterSkidGear
- Fixed floating storage box at airport
- Fixed smoothing issue related to skybox boundary
- Fixed position configuration of SpeedBoatEngine unlockable which had been updated
- Fixed creepy eyeball stare at high speeds
- Fixed bug with canceling waypoints that can lock the map in an open state
- Fixed bug where map can still drag / move when waypoint dialog is open
- Fixed bug where map can still zoom when waypoint dialog is open
- Fixed bug where welder can be activated when dead
- Fixed bug where harpoon can be fired when dead
- Fixed bug where dead Nautikin can aim
- Interaction mode is now disabled when dead
- Ailerators are now auto detected and mirrored
- Aileron mirror detection is now more accurate
- Added UI support for ailerator trim
- Updated default black steel shader
- Cleaned up unused aircraft audio
- New weather will now appear on the map without the need to close / open in multiplayer
- New vessels will now appear on the map without the need to close / open in multiplayer
- Transform hotkeys can no longer be activated when typing in input fields
- Updated helicopter UVs to look better across seams
- Inertia physics for aircraft are now calculated on launch to prevent vibrations at high speeds
- Adjusted helicopter rotor to compensate for inertia changes
- Improved aircraft handling at higher speeds
- Added relative velocity limiter to prevent small planes from going to warp with jet engines
- Inverted helicopter pitch trim controls to match planes
- Increased max trim angle for helicopters
- Landing gear forces now scale with part
- Aerodynamic drag willl now scale properly with parts
- Material is now destroyed when part is destroyed
- Undo stack now respects paint mode flag
- Improved aero physics smoothing at high speeds
- Search / filter will now re-apply when returning to build mode
Notes
A fully loaded and properly built jet with fuel tanks and / or mass around 10,000 kg + is still highly maneuverable, however the more you pack on the more your velocity will change during maneuvers. Letting go of the flight stick (WASD or joystick) too quickly can result in your jet spiraling into the ocean, so go easy on the stick until you know how well your design will perform.
An experimental branch has been added for larger builds or changes prior to a full update. The use of this branch may be whimsical based on the needs for the next build so use with caution.
