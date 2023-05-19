Nautikin Adventures Version 0.7.425 Update

Summary

This update contains 16 new parts for aircrafts as well as various related improvements to the aero physics. It also includes a new feature called Material Groups which lets you put multiple materials on a single part for things like flaps and other small details. It ended up being packed with more jet stuff than planned so it is getting it's own update! I am working on a build with keybindings next, then back to Sprint 2 work.

Highlights

Changes

Added PilotTube part

Added JetTip part

Added JetBody part

Added JetFuselage part

Added JetTail part

Added JetEngine part

Added JetIntake part

Added JetWing part

Added JetWingRear part

Added JetRudder part

Added JetVentralFin part

Added JetWingMount part

Added JetWingMountSide part

Added JetFuelTank part

Added JetLandingGearFront part

Added JetLandingGearRear part

Added dynamic audio for jet turbines

Added landing gear controls to UI

Added dynamic drag for extending / retracting landing gear

Added landing gear controls

Added sfx for retractable landing gear

Added G-force indicator for aircrafts (strictly informational)

Added unlockables for new parts to campaign

Added parameters to encapsulated seats to disable clothing physics from wind

Added support for multiple materials per part (material groups) for certain parts

Added undo stack support for material groups

Added material groups to StandardPlaneWing

Added material groups to StandardPlaneWingRear

Added material groups to StandardPlaneTailFin

Added material groups to StandardHelicopterMainRotor

Added material groups to StandardHelicopterRearRotor

Added material groups to StandardHelicopterSkidGear

Fixed floating storage box at airport

Fixed smoothing issue related to skybox boundary

Fixed position configuration of SpeedBoatEngine unlockable which had been updated

Fixed creepy eyeball stare at high speeds

Fixed bug with canceling waypoints that can lock the map in an open state

Fixed bug where map can still drag / move when waypoint dialog is open

Fixed bug where map can still zoom when waypoint dialog is open

Fixed bug where welder can be activated when dead

Fixed bug where harpoon can be fired when dead

Fixed bug where dead Nautikin can aim

Interaction mode is now disabled when dead

Ailerators are now auto detected and mirrored

Aileron mirror detection is now more accurate

Added UI support for ailerator trim

Updated default black steel shader

Cleaned up unused aircraft audio

New weather will now appear on the map without the need to close / open in multiplayer

New vessels will now appear on the map without the need to close / open in multiplayer

Transform hotkeys can no longer be activated when typing in input fields

Updated helicopter UVs to look better across seams

Inertia physics for aircraft are now calculated on launch to prevent vibrations at high speeds

Adjusted helicopter rotor to compensate for inertia changes

Improved aircraft handling at higher speeds

Added relative velocity limiter to prevent small planes from going to warp with jet engines

Inverted helicopter pitch trim controls to match planes

Increased max trim angle for helicopters

Landing gear forces now scale with part

Aerodynamic drag willl now scale properly with parts

Material is now destroyed when part is destroyed

Undo stack now respects paint mode flag

Improved aero physics smoothing at high speeds

Search / filter will now re-apply when returning to build mode

Notes

A fully loaded and properly built jet with fuel tanks and / or mass around 10,000 kg + is still highly maneuverable, however the more you pack on the more your velocity will change during maneuvers. Letting go of the flight stick (WASD or joystick) too quickly can result in your jet spiraling into the ocean, so go easy on the stick until you know how well your design will perform.

An experimental branch has been added for larger builds or changes prior to a full update. The use of this branch may be whimsical based on the needs for the next build so use with caution.