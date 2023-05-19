Began to gradually support the Xbox controller

Update
Recently, I have noticed that some players have proposed to support gamepad. I attach great importance to the opinions of players, so I plan to do support for gamepads in the next period of time.
I have studied the relevant courses on the game engine's support for the controller. Since I happen to have an Xbox controller now, I will support the Xbox controller first.
It should be noted that at present, I just support the movement of the handle operation character.
Next step
Support the operation of the gamepad on the shortcut bar.
Support the operation of the gamepad on the attack.
