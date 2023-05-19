 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 19 May 2023

Began to gradually support the Xbox controller

Build 11273425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Recently, I have noticed that some players have proposed to support gamepad. I attach great importance to the opinions of players, so I plan to do support for gamepads in the next period of time.

  2. I have studied the relevant courses on the game engine's support for the controller. Since I happen to have an Xbox controller now, I will support the Xbox controller first.

  3. It should be noted that at present, I just support the movement of the handle operation character.

Next step

  1. Support the operation of the gamepad on the shortcut bar.

  2. Support the operation of the gamepad on the attack.

