Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 19 May 2023

Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)

Build 11273422

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added indication of other players' jackpots in progress.

  • Trajectory is now displayed when coins are fired.

    can be turned off in the settings.

  • The set color is now reflected in the sub shooter as well.

  • The color of the shooter nozzle part is a little darker.

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent jackpots from closing under certain conditions

  • A process has been implemented to reduce the load caused by the upper coins pushed out at the end of an event.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

