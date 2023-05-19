Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)

-
Added indication of other players' jackpots in progress.
-
Trajectory is now displayed when coins are fired.
can be turned off in the settings.
-
The set color is now reflected in the sub shooter as well.
-
The color of the shooter nozzle part is a little darker.
-
Fixed an issue that could prevent jackpots from closing under certain conditions
-
A process has been implemented to reduce the load caused by the upper coins pushed out at the end of an event.
