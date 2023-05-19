Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 11273417 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 16:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey there, Vampires!

Another fix coming in for the most upvoted issue on our bug report board! We wanted to get this out as soon as possible, so it’s just the one this time.

The hotfix will be going live on May 19th, 2023, at 16:30 UTC with the following changes:

Fixed an issue where private servers (servers hosted from inside the game client) could freeze while auto-saving if running on a computer with 4 or fewer logical cores. This issue was made worse when using the "CompressSaveFiles" ServerHostSetting. The result would be that the client would get Connection Issues while the server was saving and then rubberband back once the autosave was completed. After this fix the save file compression will not cause these issues so feel free to enable it again.

REMINDER! You can report any issues after the patch here.

We are also keeping track of known issues here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!

How to backup saves.

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team