Build 11273414 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 17:26:11 UTC

Changelog

Feats

Keyboard key bindings under “Settings → Gameplay → Keyboard Layout” option when playing with keyboard/mouse. Your key bindings are saved in a file named “keyboard-mapping.json” which can be shared outside the game.

Added a having children tutorial after the birth of your first child. It’s also available for players who already have children.

Romanceable NPCs are aware if either of you is in a Union when [spoiler]asking you to start dating in their 6 flower event[/spoiler].

If manually choosing a gamepad, the last selection is saved for future sessions.

If not using VSync, you can now select a target framerate.

Fixes

Issues targeting stone boxes and processors when there were too many objects around them.

Couldn’t use right-click in the fields to bring up the context actions for the player (Eat/Dance/Drop).

Dialogues mentioning newborns were not getting the right variables.

The last upgrade for the Animal Shed thatch roof didn’t change with the seasons.

Multiplayer clients got stuck in a black screen if they joined a game where a scheduled event had happened earlier that day, like [spoiler]a birth, pyramid rise, etc[/spoiler].

Buffs not updating when just fully bonded. It required unequipping and equipping them back.

Southern field pathfinding errors caused animals not to go outside or cross fences.

Ores were sometimes not blocking a path in [spoiler]A Hearty Room[/spoiler].

Resources in the field now have square colliders to prevent getting stuck in between them.

The torch radius buff wasn’t working.

Wolf pack minimap location corrected.

Yakuans and Mograni were visible in a Union even when they were not involved in the ceremony.

Duplicated NPCs in Competition Day and Winter Festival.

Being able to pick honey infinite times.

Irrigation trenches couldn’t be removed if they ended up disconnected from a pump or extender.

Corner farm tile near the path to the beach was not interactable in Fall and Winter.

Tools that can hit multiple tiles were not being handled correctly for some objects, resulting in weird interactions, [spoiler]like kissing your partner after using a sickle[/spoiler].

Nursery seeds user interface placeholder information was shown at times.

Buffs UI visual and functional errors.

Myco fertilizer doesn’t remain in the soil if a plant is harvested in a valid season. It now only clears if out of season.

Some dialogue conditions.

Some schedule errors.

Some typos.

Notes

Translations for new features/fixes are a WIP. The new localization company is accommodating time for the weekly patches but will fully review them for their final delivery.