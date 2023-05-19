Changelog
Feats
- Keyboard key bindings under “Settings → Gameplay → Keyboard Layout” option when playing with keyboard/mouse. Your key bindings are saved in a file named “keyboard-mapping.json” which can be shared outside the game.
- Added a having children tutorial after the birth of your first child. It’s also available for players who already have children.
- Romanceable NPCs are aware if either of you is in a Union when [spoiler]asking you to start dating in their 6 flower event[/spoiler].
- If manually choosing a gamepad, the last selection is saved for future sessions.
- If not using VSync, you can now select a target framerate.
Fixes
- Issues targeting stone boxes and processors when there were too many objects around them.
- Couldn’t use right-click in the fields to bring up the context actions for the player (Eat/Dance/Drop).
- Dialogues mentioning newborns were not getting the right variables.
- The last upgrade for the Animal Shed thatch roof didn’t change with the seasons.
- Multiplayer clients got stuck in a black screen if they joined a game where a scheduled event had happened earlier that day, like [spoiler]a birth, pyramid rise, etc[/spoiler].
- Buffs not updating when just fully bonded. It required unequipping and equipping them back.
- Southern field pathfinding errors caused animals not to go outside or cross fences.
- Ores were sometimes not blocking a path in [spoiler]A Hearty Room[/spoiler].
- Resources in the field now have square colliders to prevent getting stuck in between them.
- The torch radius buff wasn’t working.
- Wolf pack minimap location corrected.
- Yakuans and Mograni were visible in a Union even when they were not involved in the ceremony.
- Duplicated NPCs in Competition Day and Winter Festival.
- Being able to pick honey infinite times.
- Irrigation trenches couldn’t be removed if they ended up disconnected from a pump or extender.
- Corner farm tile near the path to the beach was not interactable in Fall and Winter.
- Tools that can hit multiple tiles were not being handled correctly for some objects, resulting in weird interactions, [spoiler]like kissing your partner after using a sickle[/spoiler].
- Nursery seeds user interface placeholder information was shown at times.
- Buffs UI visual and functional errors.
- Myco fertilizer doesn’t remain in the soil if a plant is harvested in a valid season. It now only clears if out of season.
- Some dialogue conditions.
- Some schedule errors.
- Some typos.
Notes
Translations for new features/fixes are a WIP. The new localization company is accommodating time for the weekly patches but will fully review them for their final delivery.
Changed files in this update