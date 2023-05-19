 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights of Braveland update for 19 May 2023

German language translation

Share · View all patches · Build 11273390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Knights,

Hurray! Thanks for Margy from the community of Knights of Braveland we have translation to German language. If someone wants to help us with other translation feel free to write to us in comments.

Tortuga Team.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1253611 Depot 1253611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link