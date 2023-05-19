[PUBLIC] FarmD v1.5.0

Graphics upgrades, new anthro species, and quality-of-life updates.
CHANGELOG (since v1.4.0 public)
[desktop/vr]
ADDED
- Added an interior scene for the Farmhouse. There are a few interactables scattered around for the existing positions, and this will be more fleshed out in the near future with some animations to make use of the new furniture. The exterior of the house was also updated with some new materials and props.
- New versions of the Drake and Gryphon characters have been added. The Feline and Kobold models will be updated in the near future. All previous built-in characters were also moved to the "Legacy" species group.
- Added new male and female Wolf and Fox anthro models from Zealot's avatar library.
- Added support for toggleable cosmetic parts in the Character Menu.
- Set up proper support for anthro characters to have sheathed states and unsheathing animations. This currently is only implemented for the male Wolf and Fox models.
- Added support for toggleable muzzles on all anthro characters when in first-person or VR, on the Body tab of the Character Menu.
- Added support for penetration with male genital slits, such as the new Drake model.
- Added a Jump button (desktop: space, VR: up on the right stick) for you parkour enthusiasts.
- Added localization support for Ukrainian.
CHANGED
- Graphics updates to environmental models and materials, particularly in the outdoor areas.
- Adjusted lighting and post-processing settings for some nicer visuals, including changing to the deferred render pipeline for better lighting performance.
- Identified some GPU bottlenecks with the terrain shader, and changed some handling there for improved performance, as well as reducing some visible tiling on distant terrain and steep cliffs.
- The color customization options for characters has been significantly reworked. Rather than selecting a Pattern and its Colorset, you now select a single Skin which contains information for both. The edit mode for Skins contains the previous functionality for color layer editing, as well as a number of material properties like smoothness and metallic values, to allow for greater customization. Also, you can now disable texture layers within a pattern, adjust the transparency of colors, and sync color fields to edit multiple at the same time. Unfortunately, any previously-created custom colorsets could not be migrated to the new system and would need to be re-created.
- Changed some handling for anthro characters' hip offset on import if they were set up using the Automatic workflow, to give more consistent results with different torso lengths. Any custom anthro characters that had previously been imported may need to be adjusted in the importer to have correct body scale and head offset orientations, and re-exported.
- Changed some things with the walking/jogging handling. Instead of starting at a walking pace and gradually increasing to a jog, desktop users can now toggle whether they move at a walking or jogging pace (default hotkey: Left Alt) and VR users can control their speed up to a jogging pace with the left stick when in Walking locomotion mode. The jogging speed has also been increased slightly.
- Set up some different animation handling for the partner's head in some scenarios, to fix alignment/clipping issues in the partner blowjob position as well as better consistency with the partner's head placement in the headpats/mawplay position. If you had previously imported a custom feral character, its "penetration vector" in the mouth penetrable may need to be adjusted.
- The partner's cock no longer automatically unsheaths when entering the facesitting or partner-on-top riding positions, since there is no need for it.
- Increased the amount of grass in most areas for better ground coverage, and tweaked its colors slightly. You may want to leave the grass density at Medium or Low for better performance in VR mode.
- Many UI elements and controls were tweaked to be a bit more compact, and some button shapes were adjusted.
- The hanging plank in the stable was changed to make it only mountable from one side instead of both, to simplify the animation setup.
- Tweaked some animations for the player-on-top Missionary and Riding positions for better results with different genital orientations and cock sizes.
- Adjusted handling for anthro digitigrade animations to get nicer results in some animations.
- Tweaked some handling for the player's "open mouth" trigger zone to fit better on characters with longer muzzles.
- Adjusted some physics settings to improve stability for cocks and tails in some situations where they would get wedged in geometry.
- Tweaked the arousal triggers on the built-in anthro characters' hands, so it should be easier to raise arousal when using your hands.
- Adjusted your partner's head/eye angle slightly when they're focused on you, for some nicer results.
- Changed the UI for the configurable body parts settings in the Character Menu to use a checkbox/radio style rather than being all dropdowns.
- Increased the maximum draw distance setting for vegetation in the Performance tab. The default value remains the same (100m).
- Adjusted some physics settings to hopefully reduce the chance of death spirals from fluid simulation.
- The "Physics" options panel was renamed to "Fluids" to be more informative.
- The main menu and save file menus can now be closed with the menu key, if they were opened from the pause menu.
- The screen no longer fades to black when re-selecting the currently loaded save file from the File Select menu.
- The "Time of Day" slider is no longer interactable when the day/night cycle is in Auto mode, for consistency with Sync mode.
- Adjusted the base fluid transparency to look a bit nicer.
- You can now adjust the transparency of fluids in the Character Menu.
- The female wolf is now the default species when creating a new save file, instead of the legacy female leopard.
- Changed some handling for paginated UI containers like the supporters list, to prevent the game from freezing when opening the Credits page. sufferingfromsuccess.jpg
- Some errors and warnings generated manually by the game no longer have a full stacktrace in order to make them more readable for users.
FIXED
- Fixed a bug where the time of day was not being applied properly on startup.
- Fixed a bug where changing species or body parts would not update the available belly rig interaction options in some scenarios, if the belly rig was already equipped.
- Fixed a bug in positions where the player is penetrating the partner where their cock could be misaligned depending on the player's torso length.
- Fixed an agent navigation issue that was allowing your partner to be able to walk through the walls in the stable in some scenarios.
- Fixed some issues that could occur when riding on a saddle while your partner is in Follow mode.
- Fixed an error with paintable materials in multi-material meshes, if the paintable material was not assigned to the renderer's first material slot.
- Fixed an error that could occur when importing a character with customizable materials that used the same material in multiple slots on one renderer.
- Characters' cock scaling, unsheathing, and knot-swell animation layers will no longer play if the character doesn't have a cock.
- Fixed some scenarios where the player's mouth could be stuck open after having collided with something that would open it.
- Fixed a bug where riding on the saddle would cause negative vertical speed to build up even when grounded, causing incorrect behaviour when falling.
- Fixed some issues with fast-travelling while falling, such as when the player gets reset after falling out of the world.
- Fixed errors that could occur if travelling between scenes while your partner was interacting with an object.
- Fixed fluid collider issues on the bucket prop that were preventing it from holding liquids.
- Fixed some audio events that were causing characters to moan/grunt too frequently during sex and interrupt their own vocalizations.
- The floor of the loft in the stable now has collision.
- Vegetation is now being properly masked in the grotto area so it no longer pokes through the floor of the cave.
- Improved handling for duplicate fdc files found on initial startup (for example, the same file placed in StreamingAssets and the persistent AppData directory) so the game will no longer hang and throw a confusing error message.
- Fixed a bug where changing the "Always show on startup" checkbox on the initial prompt was not properly being saved to the profile and would be reverted for the next play session.
- Deleting the current save file and then selecting another file or creating a new one will no longer cause the deleted file to be re-generated.
- Incidental audio is now properly assigned to the "SFX" audio category, so its volume level will follow what is set in the options.
REMOVED
- The "Tree Billboards" distance slider was removed, as tree rendering is handled a little differently and no longer uses billboards. You can use the LOD Bias slider to control the render distance of trees.
NOTES
- Any custom characters made before v1.5.0 that used the "Customizable" mode for either the Materials or Configurable Parts modules will not be compatible with this build, and will need these modules to be updated in this version of the importer and re-built.
- Due to changes to the handling for Cock Scale and Ball Scale, any previously saved values for these fields have been reset.
[desktop]
CHANGED
- Increased the maximum FOV slider ranges.
- The hotkey for the debug console can now be customized instead of being a hard-coded "~" key.
FIXED
- Fixed some animation issues in the player-on-top Servicing and player-on-top Missionary positions, where climaxing and pulling out after vaginal penetration would result in the partner's hips being oriented incorrectly.
- Fixed some odd animation transitions that could occur with the player when receiving a facial in the Servicing position.
- Adjusted some handling for third-person camera collision to help prevent some edge-cases where it could clip through walls.
- Fixed some cases where occlusion culling was incorrectly happening on some visible objects if the camera was near a wall.
- Fixed an issue where turning the first-person camera to the side would cause the view to be tilted, and then snap back to normal when the player started moving.
- Fixed an error that could occur if any hotkeys were not bound to a valid key.
- Fixed a bug where hotkey hints could have a "MISSING LOCALIZATION" message in some scenarios.
- Fixed an edge-case error that could pop up when picking up items.
[vr]
ADDED
- Added a new kneeling mode, so your height can be adjusted smoothly with the right thumbstick/touchpad. This is the new default kneeling mode, and can be changed back to the old toggle mode in the VR options menu.
- Added a new VR option, "Fade On Transitions". This toggles whether the screen will fade out briefly during snap-turn, crouch toggle, and teleport actions, and is enabled by default since this was the previous behaviour.
- Added an option in the VR panel for "Mirror View To Desktop", which is on by default but can be disabled if you want some privacy.
- Added support for a command-line parameter
-launchvr, which will launch directly into VR mode regardless of saved play mode settings. This also allows the Steam launch option for VR mode to work properly, when selected from the main library or through the SteamVR library window.
CHANGED
- You can now target character colliders when teleporting, useful for climbing on top of your partner when scaled down etc.
- The teleport target cursor now scales with the player size, so it's not so huge when the player is very small.
- Made the grab trigger for the player's backpack slightly smaller when it's on your back, to make it less likely to be grabbed accidentally.
- Increased the size of the menu tablet, to make selecting small UI elements easier.
- The camera and screen now appear closer to you when spawned.
- The kneel toggle action is now bound to clicking in the right thumbstick instead of pressing it downward, to prevent accidental presses when turning.
- The deadzone settings for the right touchpad on Vive controllers was adjusted to help reduce unintended inputs.
FIXED
- Fixed a bug where launching the game in VR mode for the first time (with no save files) would cause an error and a duplicate body mesh for the player.
- Fixed an issue where GPU usage would be severely throttled and kill the framerate if the game lost focus for more than a minute or so.
- Fixed a bug where the player's hips would try to align with the partner's hole when nearby even if the player didn't have a cock, which could throw errors in some scenarios.
- Fixed a bug where changing player species would cause the player's hip and foot tracking and automatic locomotion to stop working.
- Fixed a bug where the kneeling animation was incorrectly taking control of the player's hips when hip tracking was active, and causing odd leg bending when foot tracking was active.
- The "Re-Center" action now behaves correctly in poses that have the "Turn Around" action like sleeping or riding your partner's cock, instead of causing your body to be rotated the wrong way.
- Adjusted some settings on the player's finger joints to help prevent them from bending in odd ways when colliding with objects.
- Fixed the orientations of dynamic bone colliders in the player's hands, so they should interact with dynamic bones more correctly now.
- The menu tablet will no longer get stuck in midair after holding it with both hands and releasing with one hand.
- The VR keyboard is now correctly deactivated if the menu tablet is closed while the keyboard is active.
- Fixed a bug where the VR keyboard would no longer work properly for editing input fields, after having been used to edit the input field on a color picker.
- Fixed some LOD bias settings when in VR mode that were causing low-detail versions of objects to appear too close to the player.
- Fixed a bug where the player could fall out of the world when travelling to the calibration room.
REMOVED
- The teleport action is no longer bound on the right hand since it conflicted with the new smooth kneeling controls.
- The screen-darkening effect when your head collides with objects has been removed.
[importer]
ADDED
- The Configurable Parts module was expanded to include support for Sheath types (to support a character with both a male slit and sheath) as well as generic Cosmetic types. Additionally, there is now a Groups field for configuring which types of configurable parts your character uses along with the heading name that appears in the character menu, and some other properties. Individual body parts can also now specify "Exclude Objects" which are GameObjects that will be disabled when that body part is active, as the inverse to the existing "Include Objects".
- Added a flag to the Cock module for "Kinematic When Sheathed", which defaults to True which was the previous behaviour. Unsetting this flag will allow you to have better control over the cock's physics using the Unsheath expression animation, so it is not always stiff and rigid when fully sheathed.
- Added a new Layer to the game and importer, HideInFirstPerson. This can be applied to objects that should not render when in the first-person view or VR mode, useful for things like hair or anything else on the model that may obstruct the player's view. To update physics layers in your project, open the FarmD -> Character Importer Setup from the title menu bar and click "Set Physics Properties".
- Added a new Expression, "Toggle Muzzle". This expression animation is used to toggle the character's muzzle visibility when in first-person or VR mode, and should have the muzzle hidden on the first frame of the animation and visible on the last frame - intermediate frames are not used.
- Added a "Load Skin From JSON" button in the Materials and Textures module in Customizable mode. This will allow you to populate a new built-in Skin item from the JSON file generated by using the in-game skin editor, to more easily add new skins. Note that the "Compiled Texture" fields in the new skin will still be blank after creating a skin this way, so you will need to assign those to the appropriate textures in your Input Directory.
- Added some validation to custom patterns, to make sure that any referenced textures are in the Input Directory, so they don't get excluded when building the character package.
CHANGED
- The package was reorganized so all files are in a CharacterImporter subdirectory instead of being dumped in the top level of Assets. Before updating to this version of the importer, it is recommended you back up your project and then delete all directories installed by the importer package (3rdParty_Included, _SharedResources, Examples, GuideMeshes, Prefabs, Scripts, Settings).
- The Materials and Textures module has been significantly reworked to support the new Skins system. Any characters that were previously using the Customizable mode to allow for custom color layers will need to be updated to use Skins.
- The CharacterMaterials component was removed, as its previous functionality now lives in the Materials module of the CharacterImporter. You may have a (Missing Script) component on your top-level importer object that should be removed, if you weren't using the CharacterImporter prefab - otherwise it will have automatically been removed as it is no longer in the prefab.
- The Cock Scale and Ball Scale handling is now expected to be defined in animation clips in the Expressions module, similarly to how Breast Scale worked previously. Additionally, there is now a default value slider in the Configurable Parts module for each of these scalable body parts to define the normalized time (0.0-1.0) of the animation that should be used as the starting scale.
- The Left Shoulder and Right Shoulder fields in the Limb Setup module no longer appear for Feral characters as they are unused.
- Changed some behaviour of the DriveBlendShape component, used for the penetrable hole colliders. Instead of calculating distance along an arbitrary axis, it now works only with the positive distance along the local y-axis, since this is how all the collider prefabs are set up. Additionally, this component now executes while in the Importer project (in Play mode) for easier testing, and the physics joint setup for the individual colliders has been simplified in all prefabs.
- Breast scaling is now properly supported for feral characters.
- When auto-populating limbs from an Avatar for an Anthro character, the Chest avatar bone is now used as a fallback for the Chest importer field, if the UpperChest avatar bone is not assigned.
- Compression settings on some Example scene textures were changed and example output fdc files were removed in order to reduce the importer package size and import time.
- In the Configurable Parts module, the "Has Breasts" flag is now visible when in Customizable mode if configurable body types have not been set, to allow for breast size scaling to be available in this scenario.
- The "Clippable Cock Material" field in the Cock module is now an array, to allow for multiple materials to be specified for clipping, if your character has multiple material options.
- The arm, hand, and finger colliders on anthro characters are now automatically set to the appropriate physics layers when imported into the game, so they no longer need to be assigned to any particular layer in the importer.
- The softbody heatmap handling is no longer part of the Materials and Textures module, but is now listed with the Softbody module, and each heatmap is associated with a skinned mesh renderer rather than being attached to a material.
FIXED
- Fixed an issue where fingertip colliders were generated with incorrect sizes/positions if the character model had been scaled.
- Fixed a bug where IgnoreColliders would not correctly ignore all colliders on a GameObject, if more than one Collider component existed on it.
- Added some missing help wording for the "Front Of Thighs" touch target for Anthro characters.
REMOVED
- The "Has Sheath" flag in the Cock module has been removed, as this is now determined automatically by whether the Cock Unsheath expression animation has been assigned.
NOTES
- Due to some large importer changes in this build, it is recommended to back up your project before upgrading. Any characters that used the Customizable mode in the Materials or Configurable Parts modules will lose data in those modules and need to be reconfigured to use the new systems.
- The "CharacterImporter" prefab has been deprecated, and any new characters created with the setup window will no longer use it. This prefab will be removed in a later build, so you should right-click on the CharacterImporter object in your Hierarchy window and select Prefab -> Unpack. Unpacking the prefab can also help with performance issues with complex importer configurations.
