PATCH 0.4.36 IS OUT!

Knock-knock, adventurers!
A new patch 0.4.36 has been released, in which major bugs and errors in events have been fixed. Let’s check what’s new in this patch!
General changes and bug fixes:
- An incredible amount of minor fixes of the events 0__0 . From dialogues to missing battles.
- Added personalized endings
- Fixed fighting in the wrong direction allies
- Added counters for encounters with opponents to open them in the glossary
- Fixed a bug with a delay in dealing damage to the Iron Golem
- Changed some types of quest items
- Fixed the effect of the "Cutting Set" trophy
- Fixed Firebrothers Armor - it no longer procs on evasion.
- Simplification of the opening of the event "Moorland Golem"
- Now the animation speed affects the shield strike of the Dwarf guard
- Returned lost events to biome maps
- Quest lines restored
- Added additional rewards when completing the Castle map
- Fixed incorrect backgrounds in the bandit camp
- Fixed a bug where replacing dialogue in an event would remove character icons
- Fixed a bug where an ally's damage was increased due to Mark of the Doomed
- Fixed bug with missing resolution on ultrawide monitors
- Fixed a bug with opening the inventory on top of the card upgrade window in the camp
- Fixed a bug with the disappearance of characters' faces in some events
- Fixed a bug where the animation speed setting did not affect some animations of heroes
Persival:
- Returned Persival's missing clan amulet
- Fixed progression in the "Mosquitoes" event for Persival
- Changed the mechanics of Persival Knight's Mercy against respawning enemies
- Added development in Persival's "Sentinel" event
Bjorn:
- Fixed Bjorn's softlock in "Hide and Seek" event
Vanadis:
- Fixed looping in the "Care for the Ancestors" event for Vanadis
- Vanadis' travel notes global fixes
- Fixed softlock and progression in the "Grass of Oblivion" event for Vanadis
- Fixed progression in the event "City of Goblins" for Vanadis
- Fixed progression and softlock in the "Last Flight" event for Vanadis
- Fixed progression in the "Swollen Tick" event for Vanadis
- Fixed progression in the "Worm's Nest" event for Vanadis
- Fixed Vanadis' card description, Blood Rain attack is now affected by strength.
- Fixed a bug where the Learning Benefits card did not work from the middle of the hand
- Fixed a bug with Vanadis' dialogue duplication in the "Burden" event
- Added "Down with the Idols" event extension for Vanadis
See you in the next one!
