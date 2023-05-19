PATCH 0.4.36 IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 11273352 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 16:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Knock-knock, adventurers!

A new patch 0.4.36 has been released, in which major bugs and errors in events have been fixed. Let’s check what’s new in this patch!

General changes and bug fixes:

An incredible amount of minor fixes of the events 0__0 . From dialogues to missing battles.

Added personalized endings

Fixed fighting in the wrong direction allies

Added counters for encounters with opponents to open them in the glossary

Fixed a bug with a delay in dealing damage to the Iron Golem

Changed some types of quest items

Fixed the effect of the "Cutting Set" trophy

Fixed Firebrothers Armor - it no longer procs on evasion.

Simplification of the opening of the event "Moorland Golem"

Now the animation speed affects the shield strike of the Dwarf guard

Returned lost events to biome maps

Quest lines restored

Added additional rewards when completing the Castle map

Fixed incorrect backgrounds in the bandit camp

Fixed a bug where replacing dialogue in an event would remove character icons

Fixed a bug where an ally's damage was increased due to Mark of the Doomed

Fixed bug with missing resolution on ultrawide monitors

Fixed a bug with opening the inventory on top of the card upgrade window in the camp

Fixed a bug with the disappearance of characters' faces in some events

Fixed a bug where the animation speed setting did not affect some animations of heroes

Persival:

Returned Persival's missing clan amulet

Fixed progression in the "Mosquitoes" event for Persival

Changed the mechanics of Persival Knight's Mercy against respawning enemies

Added development in Persival's "Sentinel" event

Bjorn:

Fixed Bjorn's softlock in "Hide and Seek" event

Vanadis:

Fixed looping in the "Care for the Ancestors" event for Vanadis

Vanadis' travel notes global fixes

Fixed softlock and progression in the "Grass of Oblivion" event for Vanadis

Fixed progression in the event "City of Goblins" for Vanadis

Fixed progression and softlock in the "Last Flight" event for Vanadis

Fixed progression in the "Swollen Tick" event for Vanadis

Fixed progression in the "Worm's Nest" event for Vanadis

Fixed Vanadis' card description, Blood Rain attack is now affected by strength.

Fixed a bug where the Learning Benefits card did not work from the middle of the hand

Fixed a bug with Vanadis' dialogue duplication in the "Burden" event

Added "Down with the Idols" event extension for Vanadis

See you in the next one!

