Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 19 May 2023

PATCH 0.4.36 IS OUT!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock, adventurers!

A new patch 0.4.36 has been released, in which major bugs and errors in events have been fixed. Let’s check what’s new in this patch!

General changes and bug fixes:

  • An incredible amount of minor fixes of the events 0__0 . From dialogues to missing battles.
  • Added personalized endings
  • Fixed fighting in the wrong direction allies
  • Added counters for encounters with opponents to open them in the glossary
  • Fixed a bug with a delay in dealing damage to the Iron Golem
  • Changed some types of quest items
  • Fixed the effect of the "Cutting Set" trophy
  • Fixed Firebrothers Armor - it no longer procs on evasion.
  • Simplification of the opening of the event "Moorland Golem"
  • Now the animation speed affects the shield strike of the Dwarf guard
  • Returned lost events to biome maps
  • Quest lines restored
  • Added additional rewards when completing the Castle map
  • Fixed incorrect backgrounds in the bandit camp
  • Fixed a bug where replacing dialogue in an event would remove character icons
  • Fixed a bug where an ally's damage was increased due to Mark of the Doomed
  • Fixed bug with missing resolution on ultrawide monitors
  • Fixed a bug with opening the inventory on top of the card upgrade window in the camp
  • Fixed a bug with the disappearance of characters' faces in some events
  • Fixed a bug where the animation speed setting did not affect some animations of heroes

Persival:

  • Returned Persival's missing clan amulet
  • Fixed progression in the "Mosquitoes" event for Persival
  • Changed the mechanics of Persival Knight's Mercy against respawning enemies
  • Added development in Persival's "Sentinel" event

Bjorn:

  • Fixed Bjorn's softlock in "Hide and Seek" event

Vanadis:

  • Fixed looping in the "Care for the Ancestors" event for Vanadis
  • Vanadis' travel notes global fixes
  • Fixed softlock and progression in the "Grass of Oblivion" event for Vanadis
  • Fixed progression in the event "City of Goblins" for Vanadis
  • Fixed progression and softlock in the "Last Flight" event for Vanadis
  • Fixed progression in the "Swollen Tick" event for Vanadis
  • Fixed progression in the "Worm's Nest" event for Vanadis
  • Fixed Vanadis' card description, Blood Rain attack is now affected by strength.
  • Fixed a bug where the Learning Benefits card did not work from the middle of the hand
  • Fixed a bug with Vanadis' dialogue duplication in the "Burden" event
  • Added "Down with the Idols" event extension for Vanadis

See you in the next one!

