May 19th Weekend "Night" Wildcard Contract

Hunters,

We will continue to experiment with the Wildcard Contract over the coming weekend (Friday 19th – Monday 22nd May).

The details are as follows:

Start time: Friday 19th May @ 07:00 UTC.

Standard Contract: Random missions excluding the “Night” Time of Day. No extra bonus for a successful extraction.

Wildcard Contract: Night missions with one Boss Target. The Boss Target will be random. +300 bonus Bounty per successful token extraction.

Wildcard Contract will only have one queuing option, which will be set to trios only. This means solos, duos, and trios will all be in the same matchmaking pool.

End time: Monday 22th May @ 07:00 UTC.

On Monday morning, we will revert to the single Standard Contract, and the “Night” Time of Day will be added back into the rotation.

Thanks.

~The Hunt team