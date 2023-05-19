 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 19 May 2023

May 19th Weekend "Night" Wildcard Contract

Hunters,

We will continue to experiment with the Wildcard Contract over the coming weekend (Friday 19th – Monday 22nd May).

The details are as follows:

  • Start time: Friday 19th May @ 07:00 UTC.
  • Standard Contract: Random missions excluding the “Night” Time of Day. No extra bonus for a successful extraction.
  • Wildcard Contract: Night missions with one Boss Target. The Boss Target will be random. +300 bonus Bounty per successful token extraction.
  • Wildcard Contract will only have one queuing option, which will be set to trios only. This means solos, duos, and trios will all be in the same matchmaking pool.
  • End time: Monday 22th May @ 07:00 UTC.

On Monday morning, we will revert to the single Standard Contract, and the “Night” Time of Day will be added back into the rotation.

Thanks.

~The Hunt team

