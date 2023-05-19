May 19th Weekend "Night" Wildcard Contract

Hunters,
We will continue to experiment with the Wildcard Contract over the coming weekend (Friday 19th – Monday 22nd May).
The details are as follows:
- Start time: Friday 19th May @ 07:00 UTC.
- Standard Contract: Random missions excluding the “Night” Time of Day. No extra bonus for a successful extraction.
- Wildcard Contract: Night missions with one Boss Target. The Boss Target will be random. +300 bonus Bounty per successful token extraction.
- Wildcard Contract will only have one queuing option, which will be set to trios only. This means solos, duos, and trios will all be in the same matchmaking pool.
- End time: Monday 22th May @ 07:00 UTC.
On Monday morning, we will revert to the single Standard Contract, and the “Night” Time of Day will be added back into the rotation.
Thanks.
~The Hunt team
Changed depots in latest branch